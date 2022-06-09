Your Money Matters: All talk and no action doesn't save cash

Thinking about taking action to save cash isn't always easy to act on, as money coach KIM UZZELL explains

We all know that just thinking about joining a gym isn’t going to get us fit.

Or that thinking about losing weight isn’t going to make the pounds suddenly melt away - nice ideas though they are.

We need to do more than think about something. We need to take action if we want things to happen - and that needs to be more than just joining the gym or buying a new cookbook.

The real results come when we actually do the work.

The same applies to our finances. Many are feeling the pinch at the moment. I hear lots of people talking about needing to make changes, to cut back, or to earn more.

But, just like getting fit or losing weight, your finances aren’t going to change unless you do more than just thinking and talking about them.

The cost of gas, electricity and filling your car may be out of your control, but there are ways that you can take action.

There’s no shortage of hints and tips on social media about making your money stretch further. Indeed, the Your Money Matters section in this newspaper is sharing ideas on cutting the cost of your weekly shop, and shopping around for utilities and insurances.

Alongside these tips, we know that we can make use of selling apps and sites like eBay, Vinted and Marketplace to both declutter and make a bit of extra money.

So… we know what we need to do. Just like we know what we need to do if we want to lose weight or get fit!

But the key is actually doing it. Joining the gym works if you go and exercise regularly. Going on a diet works if you change what you eat.

Likewise, getting more out of your money works best if you actually take the action, not just think about it.

So, instead of just thinking about making changes to your relationship with money, or sitting back and waiting for it to happen, what can you do now that can make a practical difference?

Does that mean checking your bank account to look for subscriptions you don’t use? Or ringing your broadband provider to ask for a cheaper package that covers your needs?

Even small changes, when done consistently, can make a big impact, but if you don’t make a start, you aren’t likely to see the results you are thinking of.

For more from Norfolk-based financial expert Kim Uzzell head to mymoneymovement.co.uk or follow her on Instagram @kimuzzellmoneycoach.

TIP OF THE WEEK

Switching bank accounts can earn cash for minimal effort. Money Saving Expert offer a guide of the best bank accounts that pay £100 or more to switch. For example, HSBC are offering £170 for those setting up an Advance account that switch within 30 days and have at least two direct debits or standing orders and pay in over £1,500 in their first 60 days.

BARGAIN DEALS

Botanical Garden Bar and Kitchen in Norwich is offering £10 Thursdays. Based in Elm Hill, opposite the Maid's Head Hotel in Wensum Street, the offer is for a gourmet pizza and a drink for £10 between 5.30pm and 9pm on Thursdays. Check out the @curious_local Instagram page for full details.



