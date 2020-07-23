Your guide to Norfolk Day 2020

Norfolk Day sign on Walcott Beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Although we cannot celebrate with the usual scale of Norfolk Day events that bring people together, here is your ultimate guide to what to do over the next few days.

For our third annual Norfolk Day, sponsored by Norwich Research Park, we’re encouraging people to find ways to celebrate our fantastic county over a long weekend - but to do so in a socially distant way and in-line with the latest guidelines.

Norfolk Day itself is on Monday, July 27, so we are encouraging families and communities to help turn it into a long weekend and get involved on the Saturday or Sunday beforehand as well.

Here is some of what is planned:

Dorothy Swallow,97, from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoying the Norfolk Day street party. Picture: Nick Butcher Dorothy Swallow,97, from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoying the Norfolk Day street party. Picture: Nick Butcher

Virtual Norfolk Day run

Nearly 200 people have signed up for the 5km and 10km virtual run or walk, which can be completed as part of Norfolk Day celebrations on Monday July 27, or across the weekend from July 25.

Norwich Cathedral

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, have collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, have collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

While Norfolk Day is a chance for people to celebrate Nelson’s County and the people in it, the Very Rev Jane Hedges is encouraging people to pay their respects to those who have died at a temporary memorial at Norwich Cathedral. They are also hosting a Norfolk Day picnic in the Cloisters on Monday.

Hindringham Hall Gardens

Hindringham Hall Gardens will be open on Sunday July 26 between 2pm and 5pm for those wanting to celebrate Norfolk Day outside their own home.

Shardlake’s Norwich and Kett’s Rebelion taster tour

Tour guide Paul Dickson and the Friends of Kett’s Heights are combining to offer free Shardlake’s Norwich and Kett’s Rebellion taster tours.

Watch a film and spot the scenes from Norfolk

Did you know that Out of Africa and Full Metal Jacket filmed scenes in Norfolk?

Our beautiful county has been home to many film sets over the years, why not grab some popcorn and try to spot Norfolk in films such as The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020), Stardust (2007) and Shakespeare In Love (1998).

And don’t forget UEA’s starring role in Marvel’s blockbuster Avengers: Endgame!

Redwings, Caldecott

Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Caldecott, near Great Yarmouth, will become the first of the charity’s centres to reopen on Saturday, July 25, to coincide with this year’s Norfolk Day celebrations.

Make a meal out of it

The Eastern Daily Press along with the Woman’s Institute (WI) have shared some Norfolk inspired recipes to cook for your family or a picnic this Norfolk Day. Recipes can be found on the Eastern Daily Press website.

Virtual comedy event

Featuring stand-up and sketches from Norfolk’s finest comedy talent, the Hooda Comedy Club event will run online throughout Norfolk Day on July 27.

Norfolk Day road trip

If you’re worried about social distancing in public places, why not discover Norfolk from the comfort of your own car. Norfolk has more than 90 miles of coastline to view along with countless examples of weird and wonderful architecture.

Watch along

Norfolk’s museums service will be holding a virtual watch along of David Copperfield (2019) on Sunday, July 26 as part of their Norfolk Day celebrations. Many of the outdoor scenes were filmed in Kings Lynn.

See the Norfolk flag

Swanton Morley Parish Council will be flying the Norfolk flag to celebrate this years event.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust online cameras

Norfolk Wildlife Trust are inviting those who do not feel comfortable to go outside yet, to explore and watch wildlife on it’s online webcams.

Have a street party

With this years celebrations taking place under different circumstances, why not hold a socially distant street party to mark Norfolk Day?

Similar to the celebrations that marked VE Day, people could decorate their houses in yellow and black and have a picnic in their front garden.

Celebrate WI style

-Norfolk’s WI are asking their members to go somewhere they love this Norfolk day, whether it’s their back garden or a beauty spot and do something they love.

Take yourself on a Norfolk Day walk or cycle

Why not use Norfolk Day as an excuse to try a new cycling route with your family and friends, or visit a place that you already love.

With friends and loved ones

Now restrictions have eased slightly, why not celebrate this special day spending time with friends and family. You could take a picnic to some green space or have a socially distanced garden party.