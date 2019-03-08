Search

Your chance to support Ed Sheeran on his final Ipswich date

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 14 June 2019

Ed Sheeran performs a secret show in the woods at Latitude 2015 - Paul Bayfield

Ed Sheeran performs a secret show in the woods at Latitude 2015 - Paul Bayfield

Here's how you could support Ed Sheeran on his final Divide World Tour date at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Local company HOAX are staging a 'Battle of the Bands' where the winner will get to perform on the last night of Ed Sheeran's tour in Ipswich L-R Jason Carter, Archie Carter and Ricardo Markin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLocal company HOAX are staging a 'Battle of the Bands' where the winner will get to perform on the last night of Ed Sheeran's tour in Ipswich L-R Jason Carter, Archie Carter and Ricardo Markin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

HOAX have today announced a six-stop UK music tour that will be searching for an unsigned artist/band to support Ed Sheeran on the final night of his record breaking Divide World Tour in Ipswich on August 26.

The contemporary streetwear brand, inspired by skate and surf music, will be travelling across the UK to hand-pick some of the country's best musicians and performers.

The first heat will take place in Birmingham on July 11 continuing on to Ipswich on July 12, Bristol on July 17, London on July 18 and Manchester on July 25.

The top five artists/bands, one from each of the five heats, will then be invited to the final HOAX Live Session which will be held at Epic Studios in Norwich on August 16.

It is here that a panel of experts, including mix engineer Cenzo Townshend (The Maccabees, George Ezra, Ed Sheeran), producer Talvin Singh OBE (Björk, Madonna), Keane's bassist Jesse Quinn and engineer and producer Joe Rubel (Tom Grennan, Dodie, Ed Sheeran) will select the winning act.

Artists and bands from across the UK are being given the chance to support Ed Sheeran on his final Ipswich date at Chantry Park. Picture: HOAXArtists and bands from across the UK are being given the chance to support Ed Sheeran on his final Ipswich date at Chantry Park. Picture: HOAX

Not only will the winner get to open up for Ed, they will also be sharing the stage with award-winning artist Lewis Capaldi, who was announced earlier this year as the second support act for the August 25 and 26 Ipswich dates.

Online registry opens at 4pm on Friday June 14, with submissions being accepted until June 28 when the competition will close. The shortlisted acts will be contacted via email and invited to play at one of the semi finals across the UK.

The winner of each of the semi finals will be selected on the night and will then perform at the final in Norwich. The overall competition winner will also be chosen on the night of the final just 10-day prior to the Ipswich show.

All of the events, both the final and semi finals, are free to attend. Music lovers are invited, on a first come first served basis, to come along and watch some of the countries best up and coming bands.

- To enter the competition, follow this link to HOAX's website which will go live at 4pm today

