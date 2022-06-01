Your chance to drive the new Lotus Emira with a top speed of 180mph
- Credit: Lotus
Petrolheads could be in with a chance of driving the brand new Lotus Emira and also be given a tour of the car manufacturer's Norfolk factory.
As part of an online raffle in aid of Norfolk's Platinum Jubilee, the prize offers the winner and one guest the opportunity to put their driving skills to the test on the track at Hethel.
The winner will also be given a guided tour of the Chapman Production Centre where the Emira is built, as well as shown the Classic Team Lotus to see the unique collection of historic Lotus race cars.
The winner will receive coaching from former Formula One driver Martin Donnelly.
Patrick Peal DL, who sits on the Platinum Jubilee Norfolk organising committee and is a former head of communications at Lotus Cars, said: “We are extremely grateful to Lotus Cars for this fantastic support of our events and activities this year.
"They are one of Norfolk’s most well-known brands, and represent both the best of our industrial past and our future – the perfect partners for our jubilee celebrations.”
Lotus recently completed its £100m redevelopment of its Norfolk site, which has seen its Hethel factory revamped and has created hundreds of new jobs in the area.
This experience will be the first-ever track driving day of the new Lotus Emira, which has been organised by Bridge Classic Cars in association with Lotus Cars.
Entry costs £10 a ticket and there are a maximum of 999 tickets available.
All proceeds from the competition will go to Norfolk’s Platinum Jubilee Fund which helps pay for events that the committee organises as requested by The Lady Dannatt, MBE, Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk.
The three activities are a Royal Salute, the Jubilee Trails, and the Platinum Jubilee Challenge Awards.