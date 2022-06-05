Youngsters support community in spirit of jubilee celebrations

Two Norfolk youngsters got into the jubilee spirit by supporting their local community and raising money for charity.

Ten-year-old Josh Nicol and 12-year-old Ethan Hayes, from Hethersett, came up with different ideas to support the village community over the Platinum Jubilee weekend and beyond.

As part of a community-based project at Norwich School, Josh offered his services in the village, appealing for voluntary work on Facebook.

With the support of dad Mike, he has undertaken gardening, car washing, dog walking and helped at a special jubilee party organised by the Hethersett Hearts Charity which filled the lounge of Woodcote Sheltered Housing complex.

Norwich School pupil Josh Nicol volunteering in Hethersett - Credit: Peter Steward

Meanwhile Ethan, who is a pupil at Hethersett Academy, raised £150 for the PACT animal charity from a stall with games, tombola, a lucky dip and jubilee cakes outside the shop in Great Melton Road, Hethersett, on Bank Holiday Friday.

Ethan ran a similar stall a number of years ago before Covid struck, putting a temporary end to his fundraising efforts.

“I just enjoy helping out and love animals. It is a way of supporting both animals and the environment,” Ethan said, adding that he had received tremendous support from his mum Kerry, who is relief manager at the PACT shop.

Ethan admitted that he had been “buzzing all day” with the amount raised and is already planning another event for the August bank holiday.

“Originally we were going to do it on the August bank holiday but then we decided that having a jubilee theme would be ideal,” Ethan added.

Meanwhile Josh said that he thoroughly enjoys helping people, particularly the elderly, and his school project helped him to support Hethersett people during the jubilee celebrations. His work has received accolades on social media and he is keen to continue even when his school project is complete.

His dad, Michael, believes that there are plenty of people in the village needing help in some way, saying: “There must be plenty of people who need help who are either too apprehensive or embarrassed to ask."

