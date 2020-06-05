Youngsters rescued after being cut off by tide

Stiffkey Marshes and Beach. Picture: Martin Sizeland (c) copyright newzulu.com

A group of youngsters had to be rescued after being cut off by the tide in north Norfolk.

Hunstanton Coastguard said: “Our team was paged by Humber Coastguard to assist the Wells team with a group of youngsters possibly cut off by the tide on Stiffkey marshes.

“Once our team had arrived on scene, the casualties were being escorted back by members of the Wells team. No medical assistance was required and both teams were then stood down.”

It happened at about 6.30pm on Thursday, June 4.

It comes just weeks after the coastguard warned visitors to the Norfolk coast to make a note of tide times after a family had to be rescued from Scolt Head Island at Brancaster.

Hunstanton and Wells coastguard teams along with and the Hunstanton Lifeboat were called to Scolt Head Island on May 20 following reports three people had become cut off by the tide.