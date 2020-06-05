Search

Advanced search

Youngsters rescued after being cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 09:17 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 05 June 2020

Stiffkey Marshes and Beach. Picture: Martin Sizeland

Stiffkey Marshes and Beach. Picture: Martin Sizeland

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A group of youngsters had to be rescued after being cut off by the tide in north Norfolk.

Hunstanton Coastguard said: “Our team was paged by Humber Coastguard to assist the Wells team with a group of youngsters possibly cut off by the tide on Stiffkey marshes.

“Once our team had arrived on scene, the casualties were being escorted back by members of the Wells team. No medical assistance was required and both teams were then stood down.”

It happened at about 6.30pm on Thursday, June 4.

MORE: Coastguard called after family becomes cut off by the tide at Brancaster

It comes just weeks after the coastguard warned visitors to the Norfolk coast to make a note of tide times after a family had to be rescued from Scolt Head Island at Brancaster.

Hunstanton and Wells coastguard teams along with and the Hunstanton Lifeboat were called to Scolt Head Island on May 20 following reports three people had become cut off by the tide.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Luxury picnic delivery business to launch across Norfolk

Nick Hare, who owns the River Kitchen in Wroxham, has launched a new food business. Picture: Nick Hare

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘If David Dimbleby has one...’ Alan Partridge launches new podcast ‘recorded in a Norwich shed’

Alan Partridge at the Norwich premier of his film Alpha Papa. Steve Coogan's character is launching a new podcast PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY.

Youngsters rescued after being cut off by tide

Stiffkey Marshes and Beach. Picture: Martin Sizeland

5 fish and chip shops delivering in Norwich

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar, which is delivering across Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24