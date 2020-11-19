Search

Advanced search

Eight-year-old girl’s walking challenge to help disadvantaged children experience a ‘magical Christmas’

PUBLISHED: 08:54 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 19 November 2020

Casey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. Picture: Emma Haire

Casey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. Picture: Emma Haire

Emma Haire

She has already raised thousands of pounds for care home residents by walking laps of her garden.

Casey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. Picture: Emma HaireCasey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. Picture: Emma Haire

But eight-year-old Casey Haire, from Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, is taking on a 10-mile coastal walking challenge to make Christmas magical for disadvantaged children, people with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless.

The Hopton Primary School pupil said: “I want them to feel the magic on Christmas day and make them feel happy.”

Casey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. Picture: Emma HaireCasey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. Picture: Emma Haire

On December 5, Casey will walk from her village to Caister with her mother Emma Haire and godmother Kerri Philips and is close to raising £2,000 - double her original target.

Mrs Haire, 33, a care assistant at Riston Lodge Care Home in Hopton, said: “We are so proud of her. She is always thinking of others.

Casey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. She is sitting with her godmother Kerri Phillips. Picture: Emma HaireCasey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. She is sitting with her godmother Kerri Phillips. Picture: Emma Haire

“Doing the fundraising has made her realise that other children are not as lucky as her and other people.

“Most children wake up on Christmas morning and have a magical day but for some it is not magical. She wants all children to have a special Christmas.”

Casey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. Picture: Emma HaireCasey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. Picture: Emma Haire

Gifts include toys, perfume and aftershave sets, books and selection boxes, hats, gloves, chocolate and deodorants, which will be given out by Gorleston-based non-profit organisation Tribal Trust.

Mrs Haire, who praised the support from the community, added: “A lot of people have asked to stop and wave on the way during the coast walk. I thought it would take four hours but it could take over six.

Casey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who rased over £3,000 for items to help residents at Ritson Lodge Care Home in Hopton in the first coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Emma HaireCasey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who rased over £3,000 for items to help residents at Ritson Lodge Care Home in Hopton in the first coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Emma Haire

“The support has been amazing. Casey is like a little celebrity. People call her Captain Casey.”

MORE: Casey, 8, smashes care home fundraising target four times over with lockdown walking challenge

Tribal Trust founder Diane Haworth said: “Casey is superhuman. She is a great little girl.”

Casey Haire, aged eight, outside Ritson Lodge Care Home in Hopton. Picture: Emma HaireCasey Haire, aged eight, outside Ritson Lodge Care Home in Hopton. Picture: Emma Haire

Casey did her first fundraiser for residents at Riston Lodge in the first coronavirus lockdown after watching the efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

She raised over £3,500 in a month by walking around her village after school and doing laps around her garden for several hours at weekends.

Casey Haire, eight, during her first walking lockdown challenge to raise money for residents at Ritson Lodge Care Home. Picture: Emma HaireCasey Haire, eight, during her first walking lockdown challenge to raise money for residents at Ritson Lodge Care Home. Picture: Emma Haire

The money went towards a Smart television to show pictures of loved ones to residents, three tablets, Smart speakers and activities.

To donate search Emma-Haire-1 on JustGiving and click on the gifts for children page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Don’t just nip to shops’ - health boss reiterates isolating message to ‘weary’ households

People are being urged to stick to self-isolation despite being 'weary of restrictions. Picture: Getty Images

Homes and businesses at risk of flooding as high tides hit Norfolk coast

Waves crashed onto the prom at Hunstanton during this morning's high tide Picture: Chris Bishop

Man admits assaulting neighbour with bird bath

Market Place in Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

‘There’s no shame in it’ - councillor shares experiences of having free school meals

Greg Hayman, Liberal Democrat councillor for Trunch, pictured during the 2019 North Norfolk District Council election. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE

Care home’s moving tribute for couple married 62 years

Robin and Marie Scott, of Norwich, were married for more than six decades, and resided together at Heathcote care home. Mrs Scott is pictured with the bird feeder placed in memory of her husband. Picture: BLACK SWAN CARE GROUP