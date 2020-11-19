Eight-year-old girl’s walking challenge to help disadvantaged children experience a ‘magical Christmas’

Casey Haire, eight, from Hopton, who has raised nearly £2,000 for Christmas presents for disadvantaged children, children with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless. Picture: Emma Haire Emma Haire

She has already raised thousands of pounds for care home residents by walking laps of her garden.

But eight-year-old Casey Haire, from Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, is taking on a 10-mile coastal walking challenge to make Christmas magical for disadvantaged children, people with complex needs, vulnerable families and the homeless.

The Hopton Primary School pupil said: “I want them to feel the magic on Christmas day and make them feel happy.”

On December 5, Casey will walk from her village to Caister with her mother Emma Haire and godmother Kerri Philips and is close to raising £2,000 - double her original target.

Mrs Haire, 33, a care assistant at Riston Lodge Care Home in Hopton, said: “We are so proud of her. She is always thinking of others.

“Doing the fundraising has made her realise that other children are not as lucky as her and other people.

“Most children wake up on Christmas morning and have a magical day but for some it is not magical. She wants all children to have a special Christmas.”

Gifts include toys, perfume and aftershave sets, books and selection boxes, hats, gloves, chocolate and deodorants, which will be given out by Gorleston-based non-profit organisation Tribal Trust.

Mrs Haire, who praised the support from the community, added: “A lot of people have asked to stop and wave on the way during the coast walk. I thought it would take four hours but it could take over six.

“The support has been amazing. Casey is like a little celebrity. People call her Captain Casey.”

Tribal Trust founder Diane Haworth said: “Casey is superhuman. She is a great little girl.”

Casey did her first fundraiser for residents at Riston Lodge in the first coronavirus lockdown after watching the efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

She raised over £3,500 in a month by walking around her village after school and doing laps around her garden for several hours at weekends.

The money went towards a Smart television to show pictures of loved ones to residents, three tablets, Smart speakers and activities.

To donate search Emma-Haire-1 on JustGiving and click on the gifts for children page.