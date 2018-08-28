Search

Chance to see specially-commissioned footballs in Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 14:21 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 13 January 2019

Specially-commissioned football now on display in Aylsham. Picture: Dominic Holden

Specially-commissioned football now on display in Aylsham. Picture: Dominic Holden

Dominic Holden

Two specially-commissioned footballs created by Turner prize-winning artist Mark Wallinger are on show at Youngs Park, the home of Aylsham Football Club.

The artist’s work called One World was commissioned by Liverpool Biennial and 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme for the First World War centenary.

He was inspired by the Christmas truce of 1914, when soldiers from both sides met in No Man’s Land to play football, and transformed a football into a globe of the world using photography courtesy of NASA.

Up to 2,000 editions of the artwork have been distributed to grassroots football teams across the UK.

And Aylsham Community Sports, which runs Youngs Park, was picked at random by the Football Foundation to receive two of the balls.

Stephen French, chairman of Aylsham Community Sports (Youngs Park), said: “Youngs Park is open every weekend and anyone is welcome to come and see them”

