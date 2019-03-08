Young Norfolk bookseller recognised with national award
Best-selling author James Patterson has announced a teenager from Norfolk as the winner of a national bookseller award.
Jacob Tunks, 16, from Wymondham, has been a volunteer at community bookshop Ketts Books in the town for three years, and was nominated for the James Patterson Young Bookseller Special Achievement Award by his co-workers.
The award, created by best selling fiction writer James Patterson, recognises the outstanding contribution of booksellers under the age of 25 who have worked in a bookshop for a year or more.
Mr Tunks was one of 20 winners, who all received a prize of £500.
The 16-year-old said: "It has been a privilege to volunteer at Kett's Books for the last three years. This award was totally out of the blue, I was unaware that I had been nominated let alone win. The fact that I have been recognised and appreciated for that is really touching."