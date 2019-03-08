Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Young Norfolk bookseller recognised with national award

PUBLISHED: 08:52 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 19 July 2019

Jacob Tunks from Wymondham has been awarded the James Patterson’s Young Bookseller Special Achievement Award. Photo: Ketts Books

Jacob Tunks from Wymondham has been awarded the James Patterson's Young Bookseller Special Achievement Award. Photo: Ketts Books

Archant

Best-selling author James Patterson has announced a teenager from Norfolk as the winner of a national bookseller award.

Jacob Tunks, 16, from Wymondham, has been a volunteer at community bookshop Ketts Books in the town for three years, and was nominated for the James Patterson Young Bookseller Special Achievement Award by his co-workers.

You may also want to watch:

The award, created by best selling fiction writer James Patterson, recognises the outstanding contribution of booksellers under the age of 25 who have worked in a bookshop for a year or more.

Mr Tunks was one of 20 winners, who all received a prize of £500.

The 16-year-old said: "It has been a privilege to volunteer at Kett's Books for the last three years. This award was totally out of the blue, I was unaware that I had been nominated let alone win. The fact that I have been recognised and appreciated for that is really touching."

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Two women and dog saved from incoming tide by lifeboat

A north Norfolk lifeboat was called to rescue two people and a dog who were cut off by the incoming tide. Photo: Simon Finlay

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

‘Waste of money, fuel, and everything’ - Council’s ‘pointless’ cutting of wild flowers criticised

The verges in Amberley Court during summer, with bees and butterflies abound.

Kebab wars: Rival take-aways in bitter dispute over listed building changes

Two North Walsham take-aways are locked in a bitter dispute over changes made to one of the buildings. Picture: Google

Running column: Run Norwich will mark the end of a journey for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong before the start of last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Nearly half of revenge porn cases are dropped by the victim

Norfolk police figures show a year-on-year rise in the number of revenge porn incidents since 2015. Picture: David Cheskin/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists