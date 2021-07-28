Latitude 2021: Budding young journalists have a go at reporting

Published: 9:37 PM July 28, 2021

A partnership between the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and the Inbetweeners area at Latitude festival has seen a group of young people experience what it's like to report on a music festival.

Taking place in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, Latitude Festival 2021 was slightly different to previous year's events but that did not stop our young reporters from tackling issues head-on and speaking to festival-goers about their experience. Here's what they came up with.

Festival goers share how safe they feel

An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

After a year and a half in lockdown and not being able to go out, thousands of festival-goers headed to Henham Park in Suffolk at the weekend for Latitude 2021.

Izzy Young, a young reporter spoke to people at the event on Friday, July 23 to see how safe they felt and to get their opinion on COVID.

Nathan and Danie Leeman-Hill from East London said it was a good thing people weren’t wearing masks but lateral flow tests needed to be more secure. They said it relied on an honour system and people being truthful.

Izzy Young, a young reporter spoke to people at Latitude festival about safe they were feeling - Credit: Archant

Scott Young, Christian Sharp and Rene from London said that the idea of the test event, no masks and little test and trace, worked well. They also said they were not bothered by the Delta variant.

But Adam, Daisy Balterwood and Qasim Ashar thought the festival was a good idea but that tests should be more reliable. They thought test and trace was unreliable but that the test event was a good idea. They said while they thought organisers were doing everything they could they were concerned about coronavirus.

Izzy, Lexi and Flo said also didn’t think tests were reliable, test and trace should be mandatory but people should not have to wear masks if they are outside.

Mel Tilletson and Penny Titman mentioned they were double-vaccinated, masks should be enforced but they had deleted the track and trace app.

They also said while they thought politically the event should go ahead with the Delta variant in existence, they were not 100pc sure it was safe and they reported feeling nervous on the first day.

Reporting by Izzy Young, 13, from Costessey, Norwich.

No fear of crowds as festival-goers get back together

Festival goers watch Rudimental perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

As crowds celebrated getting back together people enjoying Latitude shared their tips on how to stay happy.

A top tip was visiting the Mind, Body and Zen area where festival-goers are able to relax, do their own thing, set up their day and see family.

People enjoying the area recommended it because it was a really fun place to be, there were activities such a yoga and the chance to take some time to listen to music and importantly, just breathe.

A team of young reporters at Latitude festival - Credit: Archant

How to relax:

Take some time for self-care, for example painting your nails

Look after your wellbeing

Take a screen break

Have a go at some yoga or other exercise

Relax your shoulders

When asked why they had chosen to visit the Mind, Body and Zen area, people said it was because it help them set up for the day.

Ben from Somerset said: "We like to come up here in the morning because it helps us take a break before we start planning our day. It's good just to take a breath before you start."

Ciara from London added: "We came up here because our sister had a yoga session, but then when we discovered it we realised it was such a lovely place to just sit and relax. We'll definitely come back again because it's such a nice place to just take a break."

Reporting by Zoe Slater, Clementine Todd, Esmerelda Claybourn, Sophia Sweeney, Mila Sweeney and Biba Andrew all aged 12 from Holt.

Latitude Festival 2021: What should the famous pink sheep be called?

The weather stayed mainly dry for the Latitude festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anyone who has been to Latitude will be familiar with the Suffolk event's herd of brightly coloured pink sheep.

We asked music fans at this year's event what they think the festival's resident wildlife should be called and if it's time for a different animal to make an appearance at the festival.

From Stravos to Blossom there were lots of different suggestions.

Sienna and Amelia suggested names such as Raspberry, Strawberry and Blossom, said the animals should be purple or turquoise and that next year the festival should have some llamas or a herd of zebra.

Rohan said they liked the colour pink and would call the sheep Stravos but would like to see some donkeys at the event.

Latitude's pink flock of sheep grazing next to the water. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Tom Stone suggested Baba Black Sheep for a name, said the animals should be rainbow coloured and also suggested crocodiles as an alternative to sheep.

Lucy Warren liked the idea of blue or multi-coloured sheep, the name Lamitude and thought llamas or alpacas should make an appearance at the event.

Chloe Slade suggested Sunny for a name and opted for the colour teal blue but said she would like to see dogs next year as she loves them.

Reporting by Lucy Popham, 15 from Billericay in Essex



