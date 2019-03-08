Search

Young pupils get the chance to graduate at University of East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 18:51 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:51 09 July 2019

Norfolk Children�s University graduation. PICS: Submited by UEA.

Norfolk Children�s University graduation. PICS: Submited by UEA.

Archant

With the University of East Anglia gearing up for graduation week more than 200 primary school children from across the city and beyond got the chance to don mortarboards anbd gowns to celebrate their own graduation ceremony.

Norfolk Children�s University graduation. PICS: Submited by UEA.Norfolk Children�s University graduation. PICS: Submited by UEA.

The Norfolk Children's University graduation event saw Year 4 to 6 students from Norfolk schools coming to UEA campus to collect their 'degrees' in a special ceremony at the Enterprise Centre in Norwich.

All the students walked across the stage in traditional graduation caps and gowns to receive certificates in front of their classmates, teachers and parents to reward a year of commitment to extra-curricular activities.

At the start of the year, students received Children's University passports which are stamped whenever they participate in extra-curricular activities. The first event was on Tuesday (July 9) while a second will take place on Thursday (July 11) at Congregation Hall.

