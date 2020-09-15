Search

Young person’s takeover: ‘Lockdown had many ups and downs’

PUBLISHED: 15:30 15 September 2020

Fae Loades

Fae Loades, 15, representing Great Yarmouth YAB. Picture: YAB

Archant

Fae Loades, 15, is representing Great Yarmouth YAB and praised social media for keeping people connected.

City College Norwich logo. Picture: CCNCity College Norwich logo. Picture: CCN

In lockdown many young people did enjoy it due to the fact that school was out for six months.

Some young people found themselves hidden interests and hobbies they discovered due to not having the restrictions of how they look and free time from school and college.

But during lockdown a lot of young people’s mental health decreased due to not being able to socialise every day and having the usual support networks they had around. Not having these networks could make people feel isolated and alone, whilst also becoming carers to their younger brothers or sisters and having to teach them along with doing their own work.

Trying to manage the time of doing each lesson of work with a lack of motivation due to the situation, this could also be especially hard for people that may not be happy in their house and not being able to see their friends.

Even when restrictions lifted it was scary due to possibly having an at risk person in their household.

With the six weeks of not being able to meet anyone many people relied on social media which before lockdown was highly criticised until it became the only way to communicate!

My lockdown experience was fun for the first couple weeks while it was all new and exciting.

I started to learn to skateboard and had so much spare time on my hands and no social pressure of how I had to look or how I had to act. But when lockdown eased and people started to go out the social pressures started to creep back in and the school and social life balance was hard to get without the teachers guiding me.

So lockdown had many ups and downs and it really does depend on who you speak to about whether it was a positive or negative. But the opportunity for young people to be able to find themselves and relax and find their own way does bring to light the positives!

- The impact of Covid on young people is the subject of a special online debate involving teenagers from the region. Sponsored by City College Norwich and in association with MAP, it will be hosted by EDP editor David Powles tonight (Tuesday, September 15) at 5pm. To watch or take part in the debate click the link here .

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

