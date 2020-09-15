Search

Advanced search

Young person’s takeover: ‘Time to be a hero and help save the planet’

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 15 September 2020

Izzy Taylor

Izzy Taylor. Picture: MAP

Izzy Taylor. Picture: MAP

MAP

Izzy Taylor, 14, is a member of the Norwich Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is asking for help to unite us together.

City College Norwich logo. Picture: CCNCity College Norwich logo. Picture: CCN

The amazing thing about the human race, is that no matter what makes us different, we all have the same thing in common. Earth.

But, what if I told you that the very precipice of what unites us was falling apart, right in front of our eyes, and what if I told you we had the chance to save our world as we know it, would you take that chance?

Now, get rid of the ‘what ifs’ because, this isn’t some far fetched story from a land far away, this is the reality we’re living, this is the reality of the climate crisis and this is the reality that threatens our world as we know it.

You may also want to watch:

11% of the earths population is currently vulnerable to the effects of climate change, that is around 800 million people vulnerable to impacts such as droughts, floods and extreme weather events and in 2018 there were 14 extreme weather events that resulted in over $1 billion worth of damage costs.

Forests across the globe are burning, cities are under water and every single year over three million people die due to environmental factors. These deaths are preventable.

We are on the brink of complete and utter climate collapse, with an unimaginable death toll, it can be stopped but it’ll soon be too late. And unfortunately, people all around the globe have had no other choice but to take matters into their own hands, because our planet is beautiful, it has astonishing natural wildlife and scenery and it is only right for that wonder to be preserved for the generations to follow.

We need to fight for countless people around the world who are already fighting the horrific conditions caused by climate change because right now we are privileged in the fact that these effects haven’t hit us yet, but the length that this privilege is going to be held onto is uncertain.

This is a call for help, this is a call to unite and educate yourself and others around you, and to stand with each other for one common goal. To be a hero. This may be our last chance to tackle climate change, and it can’t be done alone, it takes more than that, it takes hope and perseverance and it needs the human race now, more than ever to come together, to forget the things that separate us for one minute and fight for our right to stay alive and have a safe place to raise children and grandchildren.

- The impact of Covid on young people is the subject of a special online debate involving teenagers from the region. Sponsored by City College Norwich and in association with MAP, it will be hosted by EDP editor David Powles tonight (Tuesday, September 15) at 5pm. To watch or take part in the debate click the link here .

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Chocolate spread smeared over outdoor gym equipment

Chocolate spread has been found all over the handles and seats of the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How much is City star Buendia worth in the current transfer market?

Emi Buendia in pre-season action for Norwich City last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Monumental’ - restaurants thank diners for record tips

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Teen punched in face in city centre fight

A teenager was punched in the face at Haymarket in Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY