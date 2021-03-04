Young people 'nervous' about heading back to school

Published: 7:51 AM March 4, 2021

Young people have expressed their worries ahead of returning to classrooms next week.

After the prime minister, Boris Johnson confirmed children would be returning to School on March 8 as part of his coronavirus roadmap, public opinion on the matter has been split.

Many parents in the county have been worried about their children bringing coronavirus home with them while teachers have been fighting to get vaccinated before heading back to the classroom.

Plamena Mirinova, 17, from Diss, who attends Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich, said she was "quite excited" to return on March 8 but is worried that restrictions and rules would take over learning time.

She said: "I think it will be great to head back to the classroom after not seeing everybody for so long. I'm still nervous about the virus and it does feel really soon to be going back.

"We have so many rules because of the virus, I'm worried that these will take over our actual learning time. But I know I will really benefit from being able to see my teachers in person and being able to ask them questions.

"Even though we are in school, it's not the same as it was one year ago, at lunchtime we can only sit with one other person, despite us all being able to be in a lesson together."

The Department for Education (DfE) has recommended secondary school students wear face coverings where social distancing cannot be maintained from March 8, but stopped short of making it "mandatory".

But for many Norfolk head teachers, their schools will be following the "guidance" as if they had no choice in the matter.

Emiley Jones, 15, who attends Wymondham High School, said she thought that rules on masks should have been adopted "months ago".

"Wearing masks for a long time can be difficult but it's safer for everybody, it should have been done the last time we came back.

"I like the thought of going back because I find it easier to concentrate when I have more routine, but I'm also very nervous as everybody is going to be back in the same week.

"I feel like teachers and key workers should have been prioritised for vaccinations to protect them and our families."

A 16-year-old who goes to Diss High School also agreed she felt it was "too soon" for schools to be returning.

She said: "I don't trust the government's decision to bring schools back. Everything has been fine until now and I think this will mean that we're just going to end up in lockdown again.

"I have people at home who are more vulnerable and I need to make sure I protect them. My ideal situation would be to be given the choice of working in school and at home."