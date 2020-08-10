Search

Week of free online events on education and activism

PUBLISHED: 10:40 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 10 August 2020

Chief Executive of the YMCA in Norfolk, Tim Sweeting. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Chief Executive of the YMCA in Norfolk, Tim Sweeting. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Young people across Norfolk have been invited to take part in a week of interactive talks, workshops and events in a supportive and safe environment.

YMCA Norfolk is hosting a week of free online activities for young people. Picture: YMCA NorfolkYMCA Norfolk is hosting a week of free online activities for young people. Picture: YMCA Norfolk

Based on themes of education, activities and activism, YMCA Norfolk’s Youth West Summer Festival takes place Monday to Friday this week and features guests speakers on subjects such as LGBT, drugs and alcohol, Black Lives Matter, mental health and employment.

There will also be poetry, comedy and skills workshops, as well as open mic nights.

The festival is an effort to provide young people with support during the summer holidays and in the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown.

YMCA Norfolk chief executive Tim Sweeting said: “During this unique summer which has left many young people feeling limited in their options, we are pleased to provide an online space where they can relax and have fun, as well as learn skills and access training opportunities.”

•For free tickets and full details, visit www.youthwestsummerfest.com.

