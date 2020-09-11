Search

Calling all young people! Take part in our survey to have your say on how coronavirus has impacted you

PUBLISHED: 06:27 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:27 11 September 2020

Has coronavirus affected you? If you are aged between 11 and 25 then have your say and fill in our online survey for young people. Pictured is GCSE results day 2020 in Beccles. Picture: Charlotte James Photography

Has coronavirus affected you? If you are aged between 11 and 25 then have your say and fill in our online survey for young people. Pictured is GCSE results day 2020 in Beccles. Picture: Charlotte James Photography

Archant

Without a doubt, this year’s pandemic has impacted the way so many of us live our lives right across the globe.

But for one group in particular, the future has become even more uncertain due to coronavirus.

The impact the virus has had on the region’s young people is now at the forefront of recent conversations, prompting debate and discussion from this newspaper.

As well as a scheduled online debate, which will be looking at young people’s hopes and fears for the future, we are asking for individuals to come forward and have their say via an online survey.

The answers will help to shape part of a special edition of the paper, featuring opinion pieces as well as news features on some of the big issues young people are facing.

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: “Our newspapers and websites have, quite rightly, been challenged recently to give more of a voice to young people and the issues they face and this is one outcome of that.

“Going forward I’m very keen to give young people more of a voice in our papers and on our websites and welcome ideas and submissions from people to help us do that.”

Subjects include education, mental health, job prospects, homelife, transport, the environment and ways in which young people can be given more of a voice.

Participants must be aged between 11 and 25 and will have the opportunity to fill in the form until Sunday, September 13, via the link on this article.

A follow-up article discussing the results will follow next week.

This week, Mr Powles also announced he would be hosting a scheduled online debate which takes place Tuesday, September 15, via Zoom.

The debate, in association with City College Norwich and the Mancroft Advice Project (MAP), will see a special panel of youngsters from around the region discuss how coronavirus impacted their lives and what their fears and thoughts are for the future.

The panel is made of the Norfolk Youth Advisory Board (YAB) members drawn from all over the county.

If you would like to watch the debate which can be enjoyed by adults and youngsters through organised groups, please email david.powles@archant.co.uk.

* To find out more about City College Norwich and its opportunities for young people visit www.ccn.ac.uk.

