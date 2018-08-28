Search

Young person from Norwich to lay flowers in front of Queen at London remembrance event

PUBLISHED: 15:09 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 10 November 2018

Morgan McArthur, 20, from Norwich, the NCS graduates that has been chosen to lay flowers infront of the queen at a Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture: NCS

Archant

A Norfolk young person will have the honour of laying flowers on a soldier’s grave in front of the Queen at Sunday’s national remembrance service in London.

Morgan McArthur, 20, from Norwich is one of three young volunteers from Norfolk’s National Citizen Service (NCS) who are travelling to the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

Morgan is joined by Mel Bush, 19, of Norwich and Aaron Cahill, 19, of Attleborough.

Morgan will be laying flowers on a soldier’s grave in front of the Queen at an evening service held at Westminster Abbey.

She said: “My role for this commemoration as an NCS graduate, ambassador and volunteer is to represent the young people of our country and show the importance and significance of war commemoration for the younger generation.

“I also hope that this is an opportunity to commemorate my own relations, such as my great-grand-uncle, Hugh Harper Johnstone, who fought for the 2nd Battalion of (Princess Louise’s) Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, and died of gunshot wounds on September 1917, aged 28.”

Starting at 11am, the service will commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women involved in the two world wars and later conflicts.

Aaron said: “I was delighted and absolutely honoured when I received the news that I been selected to help with the event.

“We are helping to steward the event, look after VIPs and generally be the faces of today’s British youth to honour those both young and old who fought for the freedom we have today.”

Mel said: “I’ve suffered from anxiety and depression since I was young and taking part in the NCS programme has allowed me to express myself as a person and not be defined by mental health.”

