Young Norfolk footballer offered scholarship to play in US

PUBLISHED: 14:10 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 16 July 2019

A young Norfolk footballer has been offered a scholarship to play in America.

Emre Tursucu from Upwell has been playing football since he was seven, joining the Outwell youth team and progressing to Hungate Rovers in Emneth and Downham Market Town FC.

The 18-year-old, who is currently on a sports studies course at Cambridge Regional College (CRC), will be jetting to the states in September to play college football for two years at Pratts Community College in Kansas before graduating to university.

Tom Hall, sports studies tutor at CRC, said: "Emre is a powerhouse in the midfield. He is the engine in the middle and works hard. He is a good honest player with a fantastic attitude to the game. We will miss him but we are also really excited for his future career."

Mr Tursucu played for Downham Town FC for four years and has also played for King's Lynn Elite and Norfolk County.

The former Downham Market Academy student said: "My plan was to join Cambridge United, I never dreamt I could be going to America. My goal now is to be drafted into an American team."

The Norfolk player was offered a US scholarship by a respected football scout who has placed seven former CRC students within American universities.

Sol Goodby, 19, from Ramsey, in Cambridgeshire, was also offered a US scholarship and will play at Coastal Bend College in Texas.

Mr Hall said: "We work hard on the progression routes for our students and scholarships in the US are proving to be a really popular destination. "Since the programme began seven years ago, we have had many go out to America, but also many of our learners go on to study at university on a variety of courses.

"Some go on to work full-time for Cambridge United in a coaching role, which is a fantastic opportunity. Two of our previous students from the programme, Harry Darling and Tom Knowles, are both current full-time pros with Cambridge United.

"I am really happy that Sol and Emre are taking this opportunity and continuing the success of the programme by taking their studies and their football further.

"It is a big thing for them to leave their family and friends at this young age to chase a dream but it is totally worth doing. We are really pleased for them and wish them all the very best for their future football careers."

