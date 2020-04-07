Video

Coronavirus: Young musician performs live to grateful people in their gardens

Jack Daniel puts on Facebook Live gig for people during lockdown. Thousands watched due to pubs being closed amid coronavirus pandemic.

A young musician brought a little cheer to people cooped up during the coronavirus outbreak when he performed a Facebook Live in his backyard.

Jack Daniel puts on Facebook Live gig for people during lockdown.

Jack Van Greuning, known as JackDaniel, who is based in the Sheringham and Cromer area, had about 4,500 people tuning in to watch, with others filming themselves enjoying the live stream.

Several people commented on the show with fans posting pictures of themselves online enjoying a beer in their gardens while listening.

Mr Daniel, who also plays in Norwich band Setting Sons, normally plays solo doing covers in pubs to earn a wage, however that outlet is closed to him at present.

He said: “The band have had to cancel our UK shows until July or August at the earliest. We’re currently scheduled to play a nearly sold-out Waterfront Studio on the rescheduled date of August 20, with only 40 tickets remaining.

Jack Daniel performed a Facebook Live gig during lockdown.

“The online JackDaniel show on Sunday, April 5 was really to try to entertain the people who would usually be at a show whilst keeping my hand in, so I’m gig ready, so to speak.

“The weather was nice so I did it outside and faced the speaker towards my nan’s house, who lives down the street.

“I didn’t realise how many people were out in their gardens until I finished. I kept hearing clapping but you kind of block it out.

“I didn’t realise how many watched the stream at all until the next morning. It’s currently on 4,500 views, which is sound.

“I’m glad people seem to be finding music to get them through this, but I can’t wait to get back to playing live. The first show back by myself and with the band is going to go off, big-time,

“If I could send a message to anyone who cares what I have to say, it’s to stay safe, take care of each other and I’ll see you on the other side.”

Mr Daniel has previously released songs focusing on war history, which he studied at Sheringham High School.

His love of history continued at A-level when he studied the subject at Paston Sixth Form College in North Walsham.