News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Young farmers reignite rivalries at rally competitions day

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 11:48 AM June 2, 2022
The North Walsham Young Farmers' Club ladies tug-of-war team at the Norfolk YFC Rally

The North Walsham Young Farmers' Club ladies tug-of-war team at the Norfolk YFC Rally - Credit: Lucy Bean

Norfolk's young farmers' clubs have reignited rivalries at the long-awaited return of their biggest annual competitions day, the YFC Rally.

After the disappointment of Covid cancellations, the event made a welcome comeback at Park Farm, Shipdham, on May 28.

Clubs competed in more than 60 events ranging from tests of farming skills to exhibits of Platinum Jubilee beacons and the "big squeeze" - finding out how many competitors could fit in a Renault Clio.

The day culminated in hotly-contested sports tournaments including an obstacle course, "fittest farmer" challenge and the highly-competitive tug-of-war.

Wymondham Young Farmers were the overall winner of the Norfolk YFC Rally

Wymondham Young Farmers were the overall winners of the Norfolk YFC Rally - Credit: Ben Johnson

Wymondham YFC were crowned overall rally champions, and other results included North Walsham YFC winning the sports trophy, with the club's victorious ladies' tug-of-war team going through to the eastern area competition.

Norfolk YFC press officer Lucy Bean said: "We have many new members who have joined in the recent years who have not been able to part take in the rally which is always a highlight of my year as a Young Farmers member.

"It is always a very good day with very fierce but friendly competition. Every club cheers each other on and everyone gets stuck in."

Dereham Young Farmers at the annual Norfolk YFC Rally

Dereham Young Farmers at the annual Norfolk YFC Rally - Credit: Norfolk YFC

Tug-of-war competitions at the Norfolk YFC Rally

Tug-of-war competitions at the Norfolk YFC Rally - Credit: Lucy Bean

Farming
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Free moorings at Barton Turf will come to an end on June 1

Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed in both directions near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews worked to rescue Billy from a ditch for over two hours

Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon