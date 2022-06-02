Young farmers reignite rivalries at rally competitions day

Norfolk's young farmers' clubs have reignited rivalries at the long-awaited return of their biggest annual competitions day, the YFC Rally.

After the disappointment of Covid cancellations, the event made a welcome comeback at Park Farm, Shipdham, on May 28.

Clubs competed in more than 60 events ranging from tests of farming skills to exhibits of Platinum Jubilee beacons and the "big squeeze" - finding out how many competitors could fit in a Renault Clio.

The day culminated in hotly-contested sports tournaments including an obstacle course, "fittest farmer" challenge and the highly-competitive tug-of-war.

Wymondham Young Farmers were the overall winners of the Norfolk YFC Rally - Credit: Ben Johnson

Wymondham YFC were crowned overall rally champions, and other results included North Walsham YFC winning the sports trophy, with the club's victorious ladies' tug-of-war team going through to the eastern area competition.

Norfolk YFC press officer Lucy Bean said: "We have many new members who have joined in the recent years who have not been able to part take in the rally which is always a highlight of my year as a Young Farmers member.

"It is always a very good day with very fierce but friendly competition. Every club cheers each other on and everyone gets stuck in."

Dereham Young Farmers at the annual Norfolk YFC Rally - Credit: Norfolk YFC