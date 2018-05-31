Young climate activists take to the streets of Norwich

Hundred's of young people took part in a climate change protest in Norwich city centre on Friday. Picture: Archant Archant

Dozens of young people have gathered in Norwich to take part in a Youth Strike 4 Climate rally.

On Friday, more than 100 young people and school children armed with placards, banners and signs gathered on the steps of City Hall to hear speeches before setting off on a march through the city centre.

The aim of the protest was to draw attention to the global climate crisis and was in part inspired by the actions and speeches of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Following a banner saying 'Cut CO2 Now' and chanting as they marched, the young protestors were also joined by members of Extinction Rebellion.

The event is the fifth of its type to take place in Norwich, and just one of many taking place across the UK on November 29.

In March between 400 and 500 turned out to the Forum to protest political inaction over the growing emergency.