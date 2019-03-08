Charity raises £100,000 for young carers
PUBLISHED: 19:34 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 29 July 2019
Archant
A Norfolk charity has smashed a record and raised over £100,000 for young carers.
The Benjamin Foundation, which supports young people in Norfolk, partnered up with Norfolk Superhero to run a fundraising quadrathlon and donations exceeded expectations.
Raising over £100,000 - and beating last year's total - the quadrathlon took place last Saturday in Burnham Overy Staithe in North Norfolk.
The money will support young carers by providing activities including trips and residential activities to relieve their day-to-day pressures.
Jess Lapping, an organiser at Norfolk Superhero, said: "We are so happy to support The Benjamin Foundation in 2019. The charity does wonderful work in Norfolk communities and we're pleased that money raised will support local young carers, giving them a chance to socialise and build self-esteem when otherwise those opportunities may be limited due to the role they play within their family."