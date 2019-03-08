Search

Charity raises £100,000 for young carers

PUBLISHED: 19:34 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 29 July 2019

Participants taaking part in the Norfolk Superhero quadrathlon. Supplied by: Norfolk Superhero Challenge

A Norfolk charity has smashed a record and raised over £100,000 for young carers.

From (L-R) Jessica Glover, The Benjamin Foundation; Jessica Lapping, Norfolk Superhero; Chris Elliott, The Benjamin Foundation; Sophie Ellis, Norfolk Superhero; Rachel Hogg, The Benjamin Foundation. Picture: The Benjamin FoundationFrom (L-R) Jessica Glover, The Benjamin Foundation; Jessica Lapping, Norfolk Superhero; Chris Elliott, The Benjamin Foundation; Sophie Ellis, Norfolk Superhero; Rachel Hogg, The Benjamin Foundation. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

The Benjamin Foundation, which supports young people in Norfolk, partnered up with Norfolk Superhero to run a fundraising quadrathlon and donations exceeded expectations.

Raising over £100,000 - and beating last year's total - the quadrathlon took place last Saturday in Burnham Overy Staithe in North Norfolk.

The money will support young carers by providing activities including trips and residential activities to relieve their day-to-day pressures.

This year’s Norfolk Superhero medals featuring The Benjamin Foundation’s butterfly logo. Picture: The Benjamin FoundationThis year’s Norfolk Superhero medals featuring The Benjamin Foundation’s butterfly logo. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

Jess Lapping, an organiser at Norfolk Superhero, said: "We are so happy to support The Benjamin Foundation in 2019. The charity does wonderful work in Norfolk communities and we're pleased that money raised will support local young carers, giving them a chance to socialise and build self-esteem when otherwise those opportunities may be limited due to the role they play within their family."

