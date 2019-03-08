Search

PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 April 2019

Alison and Jonathan Redding with their new bottle re-filling machine at Jarrold, Norwich Picture: Keiron Tovell

Alison and Jonathan Redding with their new bottle re-filling machine at Jarrold, Norwich Picture: Keiron Tovell

Archant

Save money and help the environment by using the new service from Norfolk Gin

Being environmentally conscious is at the forefront of many of our minds now...so there's great news for gin lovers, who can reuse their old bottles and stop them going to landfill, thanks to a new innovation from Norfolk Gin and Jarrold in Norwich.

Alison and Jonathan Redding, creators of the spirit, have just unveiled a bespoke, handcrafted re-filling machine with Judith Finnery, buyer for Jarrold's deli.

Simply take an empty bottle of Norfolk Gin into the store, and have it topped up for £37; a £5 saving on the price of a full, large bottle.

Alison and Jonathan commissioned Norfolk craftsman, Ben Wong of The Pocket Forge to create the unique contraption in his workshop with Men's Shed Norwich.

Jonathan says: “Our beautiful, distinctive Wade ceramic bottles are designed to be treasured or upcycled, and now we're really delighted that customers can keep their empties topped up, re-filling them with more great-tasting gin at Jarrold's wonderful food hall.”

Judith Finney from Jarrold adds: “We are always looking for ways in which to help our customers become more sustainable, which is why we love supporting local businesses like this and have one of the biggest ranges of locally produced food and drink – it's a great way for customers to cut down their carbon footprint.”

Launching the re-filling service is the latest move by Norfolk Gin to operate as a sustainable business. Jonathan and Alison also hand-deliver bottles of their fragrant, botanical, bathtub gin to trade customers in electric vehicles, and ensure all elements of the bottle, such as the cork stopper, come from sustainable sources.

Norfolk Gin is handmade in Alison and Jonathan's gin studio in Norwich using the bathtub method which steeps its botanicals slowly for a unique flavour and straw-like colour.

