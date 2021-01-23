Care home launches project to make residents dreams come true
- Credit: York House
A Norfolk care home is encouraging residents to make their hopes and dreams come true with a new project.
York House care home in Dereham has launched the ‘Personal Goals’ project which encourages residents to set their own challenges, which staff will support them to achieve.
Staff at the home said they have seen residents "come on in leaps and bounds" since the start of the project.
One carer said: "Before Christmas our wonderful resident Bob told us he wanted to increase his mobility and be able to walk further.
"Fellow resident Ted also wanted to improve his mobility, as his dream was to be able to walk around the garden again.
You may also want to watch:
Since staff began working with Ted and Bob, the pair have increased their walking distance each day.
A spokesperson from York House said: "We are proud of our staff for creating this initiative which encourages our resident's independence and confidence.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing
- 2 Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter
- 3 Man admits defrauding more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm
- 4 Fired twice in two months: Events boss feels the pain of Covid
- 5 Norfolk bowls star tests positive at world indoor championships
- 6 'A lot of tears' as care home announces closure with 30 jobs lost
- 7 Shocking CCTV shows carer abusing woman with dementia
- 8 Warnings for snow and ice in place across region
- 9 Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal
- 10 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
"It’s lovely to see our residents energised to achieve their goals."