Care home launches project to make residents dreams come true

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:16 AM January 23, 2021   
Ted has been walking a little further each day to achieve his goal of walking around the garden again.

A Norfolk care home is encouraging residents to make their hopes and dreams come true with a new project.

York House care home in Dereham has launched the ‘Personal Goals’ project which encourages residents to set their own challenges, which staff will support them to achieve.  

Staff at the home said they have seen residents "come on in leaps and bounds" since the start of the project.

One carer said: "Before Christmas our wonderful resident Bob told us he wanted to increase his mobility and be able to walk further.  

"Fellow resident Ted also wanted to improve his mobility, as his dream was to be able to walk around the garden again.

Since staff began working with Ted and Bob, the pair have increased their walking distance each day.

A spokesperson from York House said: "We are proud of our staff for creating this initiative which encourages our resident's independence and confidence.

"It’s lovely to see our residents energised to achieve their goals."

