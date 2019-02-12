‘I want them to be happy’: Little girl parts with hair for charity

Adara Sayer of Chedgrave, near Loddon, raised £350.50 for the charity. Picture: Contributed by the Sayer family Archant

A little girl from Loddon has braved the salon to get her brunette tresses cut for the Little Princess Trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The eight-year-old said: “I am donating my hair to make a wig for an unwell child because I want them to have lovely hair and be happy.” Picture: Contributed by the Sayer family The eight-year-old said: “I am donating my hair to make a wig for an unwell child because I want them to have lovely hair and be happy.” Picture: Contributed by the Sayer family

Adara Sayer of Chedgrave, near Loddon, raised £350.50 for the charity which provides wigs to young people who lost their hair to cancer or other illnesses.

The wigs are made out of real hair and are free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24.

The eight-year-old said: “I am donating my hair to make a wig for an unwell child because I want them to have lovely hair and be happy.”

A little girl has braved the salon to get her brunette tresses cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Contributed by the Sayer family A little girl has braved the salon to get her brunette tresses cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Contributed by the Sayer family

Nationwide, the Little Princess Trust raised more than £4,500,000 last year.

The charity was able to give away over 1,000 free wigs to sick children and fund research into finding causes and cures for paediatric cancer.

The Little Princess Trust was launched in 2006, at that time finding high-quality wigs for children was very difficult.