Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘I want them to be happy’: Little girl parts with hair for charity

PUBLISHED: 13:57 22 February 2019

Adara Sayer of Chedgrave, near Loddon, raised £350.50 for the charity. Picture: Contributed by the Sayer family

Adara Sayer of Chedgrave, near Loddon, raised £350.50 for the charity. Picture: Contributed by the Sayer family

Archant

A little girl from Loddon has braved the salon to get her brunette tresses cut for the Little Princess Trust.

The eight-year-old said: “I am donating my hair to make a wig for an unwell child because I want them to have lovely hair and be happy.” Picture: Contributed by the Sayer familyThe eight-year-old said: “I am donating my hair to make a wig for an unwell child because I want them to have lovely hair and be happy.” Picture: Contributed by the Sayer family

Adara Sayer of Chedgrave, near Loddon, raised £350.50 for the charity which provides wigs to young people who lost their hair to cancer or other illnesses.

The wigs are made out of real hair and are free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24.

The eight-year-old said: “I am donating my hair to make a wig for an unwell child because I want them to have lovely hair and be happy.”

A little girl has braved the salon to get her brunette tresses cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Contributed by the Sayer familyA little girl has braved the salon to get her brunette tresses cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Contributed by the Sayer family

Nationwide, the Little Princess Trust raised more than £4,500,000 last year.

The charity was able to give away over 1,000 free wigs to sick children and fund research into finding causes and cures for paediatric cancer.

The Little Princess Trust was launched in 2006, at that time finding high-quality wigs for children was very difficult.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after car flips onto roof

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a single vehicle crash on the A149 in Burnham Deepdale. Picture: Google

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City v Bristol City - Press Conference RECAP

Moritz Leitner made his return from an ankle injury at Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists