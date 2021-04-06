More than £5,000 raised by people sleeping 'anywhere but their bed'
A virtual sleep out event has raised more than £5,000 in Norfolk.
YMCA Norfolk encouraged people to "sleep anywhere but their beds" on the last Friday in March, as part of a national effort to raise awareness of thousands of young people who lose their homes every year.
The cash raised will go towards the charity's efforts to tackle the root causes of youth homelessness in the county.
Those taking part swapped their beds for a variety of unique sleeping locations for a night, including gardens, warehouses and bathtubs.
Participant Jessica Sprouse, 23, said it was "more challenging" than she thought.
"It made me reflect on how exhausting it must be for those faced with multiple nights on the streets," she added.
YMCA Norfolk marketing and fundraising manager Susie Knights said: "We’re absolutely thrilled with the success of this year’s Sleep Easy and can’t thank everyone enough for participating, donating and nominating."
