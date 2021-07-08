New era at YMCA Norfolk with new chief executive
- Credit: YMCA Norfolk
YMCA Norfolk has announced a replacement for its outgoing chief executive.
John Lee replaces Tim Sweeting, who will become diocesan secretary for Norwich after leading the charity for the past 12 years.
Mr Lee is a previous head of services at the Matthew Project, and joins YMCA from Spurgeons Norwich Connect, which helps those affected by domestic abuse.
He said: "At a time when the challenges young people and their families face are increasing, the mission of YMCA Norfolk to enable the transformation of young people is absolutely vital. The barriers to young people and families accessing housing, education and employment support have increased due to Covid-19.
"I am honoured to lead YMCA Norfolk's response to breaking down the barriers which hinder young people from reaching their full potential."
YMCA Norfolk has built a new £2m community hub, which includes a café, soft play area and a 90-place nursery.