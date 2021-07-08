News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New era at YMCA Norfolk with new chief executive

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:37 PM July 8, 2021   
New YMCA Norfolk chief executive John Lee.

New YMCA Norfolk chief executive John Lee.

YMCA Norfolk has announced a replacement for its outgoing chief executive.

John Lee replaces Tim Sweeting, who will become diocesan secretary for Norwich after leading the charity for the past 12 years.

YMCA Norfolk chief executive Tim Sweeting outside the charity's John Drake House facility next to No

Outgoing YMCA Norfolk chief executive Tim Sweeting outside the charity's John Drake House facility next to Norwich Bus Station.

Mr Lee is a previous head of services at the Matthew Project, and joins YMCA from Spurgeons Norwich Connect, which helps those affected by domestic abuse.

He said: "At a time when the challenges young people and their families face are increasing, the mission of YMCA Norfolk to enable the transformation of young people is absolutely vital. The barriers to young people and families accessing housing, education and employment support have increased due to Covid-19.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher (right), who blessed the new YMCA Norfolk community h

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher (right), blessed the new YMCA Norfolk community hub on Aylsham Road, Norwich, in March 2021. He is pictured with YMCA Norfolk chief executive Tim Sweeting (left), charity president General Lord Dannatt, Lady Philippa Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and chair of trustees Phillip Macdonald.

"I am honoured to lead YMCA Norfolk's response to breaking down the barriers which hinder young people from reaching their full potential."

YMCA Norfolk has built a new £2m community hub, which includes a café, soft play area and a 90-place nursery.

