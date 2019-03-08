YMCA Norfolk celebrates its inspirational staff

YMCA Norfolk celebrated its inspirational staff at an annual awards night in Norwich.

Around 100 staff attended the event at the King’s Centre on Thursday, April 4.

Chief executive Tim Sweeting told staff: “I hope you have enjoyed the day and it has made you feel more informed, involved and valued and you have a clear sense of where we are going together as YMCA Norfolk.

“Thank you for all you’re doing to transform young people’s lives. Together we can do even more to make an impact.”

David Stone received a ten-year long service award and fundraising team of the year went to King’s Lynn, after raising almost £1,100 through the celebration ball, selling cans and street collecting.

Team of the year went to facilities and staff member of the year was awarded to Denise Hunter, who was described as “passionate and caring beyond what the organisation would expect.”