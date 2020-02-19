Search

Charity shop to open in town again just months after closing

PUBLISHED: 16:33 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 19 February 2020

A YMCA charity shop is set to reopen in Dereham, just five months after it closed down. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

A YMCA charity shop is set to reopen in Dereham, just five months after it closed down. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

A charity shop is set to make its return to a mid Norfolk market town - despite closing its doors there less than five months ago.

The YMCA will be reopening in Market Place, Dereham, just one-minute's walk away from its former premises on High Street, near Wilko.

The charity shop, which filled a vacant unit following the closure of the town's WH Smith, closed back in November 2019.

Now it will be opening once again in the unit formerly occupied by Shoe Zone before the high street chain relocated to bigger premises at Wright's Walk in the former Sports Direct store .

A full-time YMCA charity store manager position and a part-time assistant manager position are both currently being advertised directly on the YMCA's website, for the Dereham branch.

The charity has been approached for comment.

Locally, it had been hoped that a refurbishment of 40 Market Place would entice restaurant owners to bring a new type of eatery to the town , rather than another charity shop.

Change-of-use plans were submitted to Breckland Council to change use of the two-storey building from retail to restaurant.

The application outlined plans to add an extension to the rear of the building, located between Prezzo's Italian and Poundland.

At the time, a supporting statement within the plans read: "The landlord is now urgently seeking a replacement retail tenant, but as this is currently a very difficult time for High Street retail trading generally, with year-on increases in on-line shopping, the landlord would like to have the benefit of consent for A3 use of the property, to broaden the net to find a tenant of good covenant to take the property."

To apply for Class A3 use means to extend the function of the premises to restaurant usage, including businesses such as cafes and coffee shops.

Permission was granted for the application in November 2019.

