Lemon Day 2020 to bring colour and zest to town in 10th year of festival

PUBLISHED: 17:38 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 02 November 2020

Yellow Citroen 2CV owner Brian Bishop with Norman and Helen Illsey on Lemon Day in 2016. Picture: Ian Burt

Yellow Citroen 2CV owner Brian Bishop with Norman and Helen Illsey on Lemon Day in 2016. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk’s yellowest festival will return for its 10th year this November, having been adapted to conform to current coronavirus restrictions.

Angie McDonald on Lemon Day in 2016. Picture: Ian BurtAngie McDonald on Lemon Day in 2016. Picture: Ian Burt

Lemon Day has been an annual treat in Wymondham over the last decade, and it has been adapted slightly to ensure it can go ahead again this year.

The build up to Lemon Online 2020 will begin from Monday, November 2, with plenty of events taking place between then and Lemon Day on Saturday, November 7.

The big day will see local businesses trying to promote all things yellow, the aim being to add a splash of colour as we head into the darker winter months.

Organiser Tony Vale came up with the idea a decade ago with a themed day within a care home setting, and decided to take it out into the wider community in order to put a smile on more people’s faces.

Tony Vale, creator and organiser of Lemon Day in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTony Vale, creator and organiser of Lemon Day in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: “The uplift you get on a wet and horrible November day by having lots of bright colours on show is great. Even just wearing a nice yellow coat or hat can really brighten the place up.

“I’m inviting the shops that have the capacity to do it to put a display up – and there have been some great examples of that over the years – and some of the cafés to have something with lemon in it.

“And if everyone who came into Wymondham wore something yellow then it would really add something to the atmosphere.”

David Disney of Disney's Deli with Mika McGuiness and Veronica Pell from Norfolk Country Markets promote Lemon Day 2014 in a Wymondham with some of their famous lemon curd. Picture: Sonya DuncanDavid Disney of Disney's Deli with Mika McGuiness and Veronica Pell from Norfolk Country Markets promote Lemon Day 2014 in a Wymondham with some of their famous lemon curd. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Lemon Day aims to bring the community together under the common theme of lemon, be it the colour, flavour or fruit.

A week of online events and physical displays will include activities such as quizzes, music events and a virtual guided history tour of Wymondham.

Artist Mary Blue, who will be giving a talk during the festival, believes that “making art can give a little lemon zest to your day”.

“I was thrilled to be invited to participate in this year’s Lemon Day celebration.

Star Throwers' Lemon Day display from 2018, promoting yellow items to add a splash of colour to the high street. Picture: Tony ValeStar Throwers' Lemon Day display from 2018, promoting yellow items to add a splash of colour to the high street. Picture: Tony Vale

“I hope my video will inspire others to live their best creative self,” she added.

Mr Vale, who was named volunteer of the year in the South Norfolk Community Awards in 2019 for his efforts with Lemon Day, said he hoped as many people as possible could join in to help spread some colour.

Lemon Day events take place between November 2-7. For more information visit the Wymondham Lemon Day Facebook page.

