Drivers asked to avoid road near Dereham following police incident

PUBLISHED: 18:43 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 12 February 2019

Police have warned people to avoid Cutthroat Lane in Yaxham.

Police have warned people to avoid Cutthroat Lane in Yaxham.

Archant

Police are advising drivers to avoid a road leading towards Dereham following an incident this evening.

Norfolk police asked people to avoid the Yaxham Road junction with Cutthroat Lane “for the time being”.

It said in a Twitter post that road closures and diversions are in place.

A witness reported seeing an air ambulance in the area.

• Norfolk police has been contacted for comment

