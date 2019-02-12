Drivers asked to avoid road near Dereham following police incident

Police have warned people to avoid Cutthroat Lane in Yaxham. Archant

Police are advising drivers to avoid a road leading towards Dereham following an incident this evening.

Norfolk police asked people to avoid the Yaxham Road junction with Cutthroat Lane “for the time being”.

It said in a Twitter post that road closures and diversions are in place.

A witness reported seeing an air ambulance in the area.

• Norfolk police has been contacted for comment