Drivers asked to avoid road near Dereham following police incident
PUBLISHED: 18:43 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 12 February 2019
Archant
Police are advising drivers to avoid a road leading towards Dereham following an incident this evening.
Norfolk police asked people to avoid the Yaxham Road junction with Cutthroat Lane “for the time being”.
It said in a Twitter post that road closures and diversions are in place.
A witness reported seeing an air ambulance in the area.
• Norfolk police has been contacted for comment
