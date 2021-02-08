News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Do the decent thing' - Hunt for van driver who destroyed village sign

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 3:50 PM February 8, 2021   
The 'Yaxham Remembers' sign has been destroyed after being hit by a vehicle

The 'Yaxham Remembers' sign has been destroyed after being hit by a vehicle - Credit: Yaxham Parish Council

A driver who crashed into and destroyed a village sign remembering those who gave their lives during the First World War has been urged to 'do the decent thing' and come forward.

The 'Yaxham Remembers' sign has been destroyed after being hit by a vehicle

The 'Yaxham Remembers' sign has been destroyed after being hit by a vehicle - Credit: Yaxham Parish Council

The Yaxham Remembers sign, which was made by an 85-year-old resident, has been destroyed after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

According to the parish council, the sign was hit at 10.30pm on Sunday by a white Transit Connect van, which was accompanied by a BMW.

A spokesperson from the parish council is appealing for the driver to do the "decent thing" and contact the council.

They said: "The van was towed away on a breakdown truck. Please share and let us know if you find further details."

You may also want to watch:

The sign was refurbished and unveiled on November 11, 2018, to remember those who died in the First World War.

It was made from a 250-year-old locally grown oak tree and has a poppy carved into it with 'Yaxham Remembers' written underneath.

Most Read

  1. 1 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
  2. 2 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
  3. 3 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
  1. 4 Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind
  2. 5 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
  3. 6 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
  4. 7 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
  5. 8 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
  6. 9 Snow sees 350 schools forced to close
  7. 10 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Browns Carpentry, based in Litcham has offered to try and repair the sign free of charge.

Anybody with information should email yaxhamparishclerk@gmail.com

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of a large Victorian country home with two bay windows and a large garden at the front

Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Springer Spaniels Bonnie and Tilly were stolen from outside of their home in Forncett.

Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Colours on the map show cases per 100,000 over the seven days up to Christmas, key: purple 400-799; dark blue 200-399; light blue 100-199; dark green 50-99; light green 10-49. - Credit: Open Street Map / coronavirus.data.gov.uk

Coronavirus

Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus