'Do the decent thing' - Hunt for van driver who destroyed village sign
A driver who crashed into and destroyed a village sign remembering those who gave their lives during the First World War has been urged to 'do the decent thing' and come forward.
The Yaxham Remembers sign, which was made by an 85-year-old resident, has been destroyed after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.
According to the parish council, the sign was hit at 10.30pm on Sunday by a white Transit Connect van, which was accompanied by a BMW.
A spokesperson from the parish council is appealing for the driver to do the "decent thing" and contact the council.
They said: "The van was towed away on a breakdown truck. Please share and let us know if you find further details."
The sign was refurbished and unveiled on November 11, 2018, to remember those who died in the First World War.
It was made from a 250-year-old locally grown oak tree and has a poppy carved into it with 'Yaxham Remembers' written underneath.
Browns Carpentry, based in Litcham has offered to try and repair the sign free of charge.
Anybody with information should email yaxhamparishclerk@gmail.com