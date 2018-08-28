Litter pick brings village together in productive event

Yaxham litter pick. Picture: Susan Martin Susan Martin

Dedicated volunteers took part in a community litter pick to help tidy up their local area.

Jointly organised by Yaxham Parish Council and Yaxham Woodlands Group, the litter pick took place on Saturday November 3.

The equipment was provided by Breckland Council.

Around 30 people donated their time to help out - including a number of four-legged friends.

The group also met at Pinns Corner for a hot drink, cake, and to get warmed by a bonfire.

In total seven bags of litter were collected, including numerous cans, bottles and fast food wrappers.

Pickers also collected pieces of polystyrene, plastic sheeting and scrap metal items.