Two crashes on Norfolk roads
PUBLISHED: 08:07 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 21 February 2019
Motorists and a cyclist have been involved in rush-hour crashes in Norfolk.
In Yaxham a road remains closed after a collision between two cars.
The collision, in which nobody was injured, happened on the railway bridge on the B1135 towards Wymondham.
The road remains closed while police wait for vehicle recovery.
Meanwhile in King’s Lynn police were called to a collision between a car and a cyclist near the railway station.
An adult male received injuries which are not believed to be serious and the road has since reopened.
