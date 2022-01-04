Can you rehome these rescued pets in Norfolk?

Can you rehome these pets which are up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

A rescue centre is on the hunt to find loving homes for its rehabilitated pets - so it can free up more space to help animals in need.

After suspending operations over Christmas, East Coast Pet Rescue is hoping to kick off the new year by finding homes for its rescued animals.

East Coast Pet Rescue is a small, self-funded organisation based in Great Yarmouth.

A spokesman from the centre said: “We are hoping to find our current residents their forever homes.

“Unfortunately, we are currently completely full, meaning we are unable to take in others who are in need.

“We hope to find homes for the animals who are now fit and well; so that we have spaces to help others.”

Here are 12 pets looking for new homes:

Ladybird, cat

Ladybird the cat is up for adoption at the East Coast Pet Rescue centre. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Ladybird was found wandering the streets, weak and emaciated.

"She had severe fur loss and various other health concerns. After a couple of vet trips, medication, and lots of love she is now looking and feeling much better.

"She has now been spayed and ready to find a forever home."

Jasper and Jinx, cats

Jinx the cat is up for adoption at the East Coast Pet Rescue centre. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescued

"Jasper and Jinx came into care after their owner passed away.

"They are brothers aged around 10 years old. They are looking for a home together where they can have access to outside."

Jasper the cat is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

Blossom, cat

Blossom the cat is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Blossom is a beautiful long-haired cat who needs a quiet, relaxed, adult-only indoor home.

"Her fur matts very easily and because of this she will need a professional groom three times a year.

"She does have a lot of needs but she hopes there is a new mum or dad out there for her."

Vixen and Comet, cats

Comet the cat is up for adoption at the East Coast Pet Rescue centre. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

Vixen the cat is up for adoption at the East Coast Pet Rescue centre. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Vixen and Comet are mother and son who looking for a home together.

"They are very shy and will need an adult-only home with an owner who is willing to give them all the time they need to build confidence."

Carrot, Rabbit

Carrot the rabbit is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Carrot is a lovely male rabbit who is due to be castrated. He will be looking for a home with a neutered female bunny for company."

Rocket, cat

Rocket the cat is up for adoption at the East Coast Pet Rescue centre. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Rocket is a handsome young male cat. He is our newest resident and will be ready for a home after his vet check and neutering."

Barney and Panpan, Guinea pigs

Barney and Panpan are up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Barney and Panpan are bonded male guinea-pigs.

"They are looking for a home together and require their housing to meet the RSPCA minimum standards."

Bing and Crosby, cats

"Bing and Crosby are neutered brothers who are looking for an indoor home.

"They are long haired so require regular grooming and will also require plenty of space to run around and play."

All of East Coast Pet Rescue animals are neutered and microchipped before rehoming and all adoptions are subject to a successful home visit and an adoption fee.

If you are interested in adopting any of the rescue animals email eastcoastpetrescue2021@gmail.com for an application form.