'It feels like freedom' - Families separated for months enjoy day at coast
- Credit: Sarah Burgess
Families and friends were reunited for the first time in months as lockdown eased and people enjoyed a sunny day on the Norfolk coast.
Though the beach itself was quiet and mainly populated by dog walkers, North Drive and Marine Parade were full of families, couples and friends enjoying picnics and iced coffees in the midday sun.
For Sue Price and her daughters Megan and Bronwen, the moment was particularly special: they hadn't been together since Christmas. Before the third lockdown, the sisters had seen each other every day.
"We're just so relieved to be able to see each other in person again, and to see everyone else out and about too", they said.
Megan added that it was "absolutely lovely" to have a coffee out with her mum for the first time in three months.
You may also want to watch:
"It's so windy, and we probably shouldn't have worn our hair down, but we don't care," she said.
Gloria and David Johnson were out too - on a long-delayed day trip from Norwich with their grandson, Seth.
Most Read
- 1 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
- 2 Area's Covid rate in single figures for first time since summer
- 3 7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney
- 4 The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases
- 5 Q&A: How are lockdown restrictions changing from Monday?
- 6 PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk
- 7 'Hideous' or 'beautiful'? Beach hut designs divide opinion
- 8 Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs
- 9 'Loner' with gun who sparked estate evacuation refused court appeal
- 10 New scheme aimed at making town Norfolk's greenest
"We haven't been here in weeks", Mrs Johnson explained. "It finally feels like freedom."
Meanwhile for personal trainer Peter Dewar and his clients Ana Matos and Maria Carvalho, being able to hold an outdoor boxing session was "fantastic".
"Maria and I have been out boxing a fair bit over the last few months", Mr Dewar said, "but it's great to be able to have Ana here and for all of us to work out together. It really lifts your mood."
For Alberto Menezes, co-owner at The Beach Hut along North Drive, trade was definitely starting to "pick up" around lunch time as families made the most of both the weather and the Easter holidays.
"We've been closed for the past few weeks", he said, "but there's more of an atmosphere here now that the restrictions are lifting."
However, he did add that there were quite a few "unfamiliar faces", and worried that many of the people passing his cafe were not ostensibly "local".
For larger families not much had changed, but Billy Robinson and his children were out enjoying a coffee and a walk regardless.
Mr Robinson, who lives nearby at Yarmouth Racecourse, said: "There's five of us, so the rule of six doesn't feel like a big difference.
"But we do appreciate being able to sit here on a bench and enjoy a coffee. There's definitely that."