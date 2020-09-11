Search

Advanced search

Police appeal to trace missing schoolboy, 11

PUBLISHED: 17:24 11 September 2020

Liam Smith, aged 11 and from Great Yarmouth, has not been seen since 8.45 this morning. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Liam Smith, aged 11 and from Great Yarmouth, has not been seen since 8.45 this morning. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing schoolboy who has not been seen since early this morning.

Liam Smith, 11, who lives at Micawber Avenue in Great Yarmouth, was last seen at 8.45am on Friday, September 11 running towards Copperfield Avenue.

It’s believed Liam is in the Great Yarmouth area and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

He is described as white, 4ft tall, wearing leopard print glasses, blue Nike trainers, black jogging bottoms and a bright orange log sleeved camo top.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 76 of Friday 11 September 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New £750,000 food store offers cheap Greggs sausage rolls

The Food Warehouse now open in Norwich. Pic: submitted

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Village bowls club could fold over dispute with pub landlady

Members of Lenwade Bowls Club who are unable to use their club house, green and facilities at The Bridge Inn, Lenwade. (C) Archant 2020

Police shocked to find rude note criticising parking - after dealing with emergency

Halesworth police officers were disappointed to find a note on their car criticising parking on double yellow lines while attending an emergency. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Norfolk hospital admits first coronavirus patients in two months

James Paget Hospital earns a 'good' CQC rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk hospital admits first coronavirus patients in two months

James Paget Hospital earns a 'good' CQC rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police appeal to trace missing schoolboy, 11

Liam Smith, aged 11 and from Great Yarmouth, has not been seen since 8.45 this morning. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police officer used granulated sugar to make fake drug wraps

Former police officer Daniel Jackson, from Norwich, admitted using sugar to prepare fake drugs wraps. Picture: sb-borg/Getty Images

‘I had more than a tear in my eye’ - Farke on Lewis move and his thoughts on further City exits

Daniel Farke expects more speculation around Norwich City's best young talent after Jamal Lewis sealed a Newcastle United move Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd