Police appeal to trace missing schoolboy, 11
PUBLISHED: 17:24 11 September 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing schoolboy who has not been seen since early this morning.
Liam Smith, 11, who lives at Micawber Avenue in Great Yarmouth, was last seen at 8.45am on Friday, September 11 running towards Copperfield Avenue.
It’s believed Liam is in the Great Yarmouth area and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts.
He is described as white, 4ft tall, wearing leopard print glasses, blue Nike trainers, black jogging bottoms and a bright orange log sleeved camo top.
Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 76 of Friday 11 September 2020.
