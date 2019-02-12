Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Drivers face 14-mile diversion as road closes for fire hydrant replacement

PUBLISHED: 14:57 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 18 February 2019

Yarmouth Road, Hales, will be closed for two days. Mark Boggis.

Yarmouth Road, Hales, will be closed for two days. Mark Boggis.

Archant

A Norfolk road will be closed for two days as a fire hydrant is replaced - with drivers facing a 14-mile diversion.

Yarmouth Road, Hales, is set to be closed for two days. Photo: Mark Boggis.Yarmouth Road, Hales, is set to be closed for two days. Photo: Mark Boggis.

Yarmouth Road, just off the A146 Hales roundabout, is set to close from Monday, February 18 to Wednesday, February 20, as Anglian Water carry out the work.

The water supplier said delays are “likely” as it replaces the fire hydrant and also adds a new frame and cover.

While the road is closed off to the public emergency services will still be granted access if required.

A 14-mile diversion has been put in place with drivers having to travel northwest along the A146 Beccles Road, before taking the next exit to Yarmouth Road and following it down to Church Hill and looping round.

Prior to the roundabout opening last year the junction was the most dangerous in the county, with one person killed and 50 people injured at the old junction over the last ten years.

For more information visit: roadworks.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A Norwich woman has been banned from Cafe 33 on Witard Road in Heartsease. Photo: Hugh Venables/geograph.org.uk

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A Norwich woman has been banned from Cafe 33 on Witard Road in Heartsease. Photo: Hugh Venables/geograph.org.uk

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Save money on winter hardy shrubs with our special offer

St John's Wort brings a touch of brightness to the garden Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Opinion: Is Theresa May preparing us all for no jam tomorrow?

Which strawberry jam is the best in East Anglia? Picture: Getty Images/istockphoto

Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market, restaurant review: Delicious food at a quirky pub set in a 1,000 acre deer park

The Elk Room at the Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Child sex abuse detective opens up about trauma of the job after PTSD diagnosis

DC Steve Hunt has been diagnosed with PTSD after four years working on the child abuse unit in Norfolk Police. Picture: Steve Hunt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists