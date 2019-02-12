Drivers face 14-mile diversion as road closes for fire hydrant replacement

A Norfolk road will be closed for two days as a fire hydrant is replaced - with drivers facing a 14-mile diversion.

Yarmouth Road, Hales, is set to be closed for two days. Photo: Mark Boggis. Yarmouth Road, Hales, is set to be closed for two days. Photo: Mark Boggis.

Yarmouth Road, just off the A146 Hales roundabout, is set to close from Monday, February 18 to Wednesday, February 20, as Anglian Water carry out the work.

The water supplier said delays are “likely” as it replaces the fire hydrant and also adds a new frame and cover.

While the road is closed off to the public emergency services will still be granted access if required.

A 14-mile diversion has been put in place with drivers having to travel northwest along the A146 Beccles Road, before taking the next exit to Yarmouth Road and following it down to Church Hill and looping round.

Prior to the roundabout opening last year the junction was the most dangerous in the county, with one person killed and 50 people injured at the old junction over the last ten years.

