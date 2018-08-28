Search

Advanced search

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

PUBLISHED: 13:10 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:10 13 November 2018

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Police were called to South Market Road on Wednesday November 7 to reports of an attack.

The victim was Kelvin Adamson, a man in his 50s.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died in Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital.

On Monday detectives investigating the murder were granted an additional 24 hours to question a man in his 60s after a detention was granted at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Initially a man and a woman both in their 50s had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman was questioned and then released under investigation on Friday.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday established the man died as a result of a single stab wound.

The property remains sealed off.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

Norwich City were greeted at Tampa International Airport by cheersleaders from local ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

A11 roundabout disrupted as lorry falls on its side

A lorry has fallen over near Thetford. Photo: Geraldine Scott

‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Man in 60s arrested after woman in 20s sexually assaulted in Norwich nightclub

Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street. Photo: Google

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast