Hippodrome axes opening night because of England match

Published: 7:49 AM July 5, 2021

Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome has cancelled its grand opening night - so that people do not have to choose between it and the England Euro 2020 semi-final.

After months of preparation and build up to The Hippodrome’s reopening this summer, its opening night show is being cancelled. But not due to social distancing or Covid restrictions but to give audience members and their in-house team the chance to watch England’s much-anticipated semi-final.

Producer Jack Jay said he did not want customers to have to choose between having to choose between which to watch

“As soon as we went through, we had audience members contacting us in a real tough position.

"They were so excited to finally return to our summer show, but also didn't want to miss out on a chance to see England play in a semi-final. So, we thought that cancelling this performance and allowing people to move their tickets was the best decision.”

Audiences will have plenty of chances to rebook their seats as there are over 100 performances of the summer show running right through the summer holidays until September 19.

Company director Ben Jay was confident that it was the best move to keep everyone happy and admitted England’s new run of form still took him by surprise.

“We really think this is best for everyone, as the last thing we want is for people to be at our show and feel like they are missing out on a special moment.

"We checked all of our show dates against fixtures until the last eight. We didn't dare to dream of worrying about England getting to the semi-final.”

Peter Jay said The Hippodrome team was excited to launch its 2021 Summer Spectacular.

He said: "It’s lining up to be the ultimate feel-good summer, if England make a cup final, or dare I say even win it. Combined with the hopes that we will out of restrictions by the end of the month too, there’s so much to be excited about.”

The Hippodrome’s Summer spectacular, which will feature amazing circus acts including the world-famous Motorbike Globe of Death, will open on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm and continue throughout the summer season until September 19.

Call: 01493 738877 or book online at www.hippodromecircus.co.uk