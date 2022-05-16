News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Confused' cat whose owner moved into care home is looking for new family

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:32 PM May 16, 2022
Cats up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue in Great Yarmouth.

Cats up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue in Great Yarmouth.

A “confused” cat who lost everything she had ever known when her owner moved into a nursing home is looking for a new family to take her in. 

She is one of 17 pets at East Coast Pet Rescue, based in Great Yarmouth, hoping to find a new home.

Pets taken into the centre’s care are looked after in a home environment until they find their forever home.  

Here are the animals which are ready to be adopted:

Ella

Ella is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

Ella is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

“Ella found herself in need of a new home after her owner had to go into a nursing home and could no longer care for her. 

“She is eight-years-old and has never known anything different to her previous home so she's feeling quite confused in the cattery.  

“She is looking for a quiet home without any other pets and where she can have access to a garden in a safe area.  

“Ella is an independent cat who likes to do her own thing but she may also sit on your lap once she trusts you. She does have a sassy attitude and only likes fuss on her own terms.” 

Harpie and Mermaid

Harpie is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

Harpie is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

Mermaid is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

Mermaid is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

“Harpie and Mermaid are another pair of cats who need an indoor home.  

“They are quiet cats who can be a little shy initially but will soon melt your heart with their sweet, friendly ways. 

“They would like to be rehomed together and could live with other cats.” 

Leela

Leela is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

Leela is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

"Leela is a kitten who was brought into the rescue when she developed cat flu symptoms but her previous owners couldn't afford to take her to the vet.

"But now, in the care of the rescue, little Leela is doing well."

Sootyboy

Sootyboy is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

Sootyboy is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

“Sootyboy is a timid-natured but friendly five-year-old male cat.  

“He likes to be around people and will sit on your lap for a cuddle.  

“He is looking for an indoor home where he will be the only cat.” 

Susiesoo

Susiesoo is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

Susiesoo is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

“Susieoo is around five-years-old and has also always been an indoor cat in her previous home.

“She is very confident and friendly once she has settled in and is a real lap at who likes lots of attention.” 

Siren

Siren is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

Siren is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

“Siren is a very friendly, confident female cat who is looking for an indoor home.  

“She loves to be around people and likes lots of fuss and attention.” 

Little Miss Pickles 

Pickles is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

Pickles is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

“Little Miss Pickles is seven-years-old and would suit a quieter home where she will be the only pet. 

“She likes a fuss on her terms and is quite happy doing her own thing.” 

Rabbits 

A spokesman for East Cost Pet Rescue said: “This week we are appealing for homes for our rabbits.  

“Sadly, large numbers are surrendered or abandoned, far too many for us to be able to help them all.  

“We are looking for responsible owners who are able to provide them with suitable housing where they will have plenty of space and access to a permanent run. “ 

Snap, Crackle, and Pop  

Crackle and Pop are up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

Crackle and Pop are up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

“This trio are the latest rabbits to come into our care. They will be ready for homes once they have had their vet checks and recovered from their neutering operations."

George and Patrick  

George and Patrick are up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

George and Patrick are up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

“George and Patrick were surrendered into our care as they were fighting.  

“Neutering was all it took to solve the problem and they have now been re-bonded and are the best of the friends. They are very friendly rabbits and will make lovely pets.” 

Clover and Bumble 

“Clover and Bumble are a male and female pair. Clover is a pretty lionhead cross and she is devoted to Bumble.” 

Rumble and Tumble 

This pair of male Guinea pigs are looking for a new home together.

"They are around a year old and very friendly once they have got to know you."

Rumble and Tumble are up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

Rumble and Tumble are up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

