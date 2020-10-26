Infection rate on rise in Breckland as numbers fall in Yarmouth and Norwich

Norwich and Great Yarmouth coronavirus cases have dipped, as a third area of Norfolk creeps towards 100 cases per 100,000, new figures reveal.

There were 675 confirmed coronavirus cases across Norfolk in the seven days between October 16 and October 22.

Norwich reported the largest proportion of new cases with 151, but it was only two more than the total recorded in the seven days to October 15.

On Sunday, the infection rate in the city was 111.7 but has fallen to 107.4.

Breckland has become the latest area to creep towards the 100 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 94.3 in the seven days to October 22 - up from 57.2 per 100,000 people seven days prior.

This follows an outbreak at Bernard Matthews’ factory at Great Witchingham.

The number of new cases in Breckland was higher than Great Yarmouth’s total after reporting 132 new cases in seven days, compared with 80 the previous week.

Great Yarmouth reached its highest rate of infection since the beginning of the pandemic when it rose to 124.8 on Sunday.

The latest seven day figure shows the infection rate has fallen to 114.8, as Covid marshals headed out into the town on Monday.

Carl Smith, leader of the borough council, said: “We have had a spike but we’re trying to bring it down again.

“We’re still below the national average, but what we want to do is keep in tier one.”

The national rate for England has now risen to 214.1 as of October 22, showing the region continues to remain under the national average.

There have been further rises in Broadland, South Norfolk and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

Broadland’s cases have risen quite significantly from 50 in the week to October 15, the second lowest infection rate that week with 38.2 in comparison with seven days later where 92 cases have been reported equalling an infection rate of 70.3 cases per 100,000.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk’s infection rate rose from 32.4 to 44.9 per 100,000 people and in South Norfolk, the rate increased from 44.7 to 58.9 per 100,000 in the space of seven days.

North Norfolk returned to the area with lowest infection rate, after a decrease in cases in the last week.

The area’s infection rate is now 33.4 per 100,000 people.