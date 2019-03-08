40ft yacht with a leak towed to safety by lifeboat crew

A lifeboat crew had to tow a 40ft yacht to safety on the north Norfolk coast.

The Wells lifeboat crew rescued yacht Pluto, which had four people on board, after the boat suffered several problems near Wells on Tuesday.

The yacht, travelling from Morston, had a leak, an overheated engine and was stranded due to light winds.

Following a radio call for help at 5pm, an all-weather lifeboat was launched and moored the yacht in the harbour at Wells just 30 minutes later.

None of the crew were harmed.