Seaside town to welcome 15,000 motorcyclists at Wheels Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:29 09 May 2019

15,000 motorcyclists are expected to descend on Great Yarmouth for the Wheels Festival in July. Picture: James Bass

15,000 motorcyclists are expected to descend on Great Yarmouth for the Wheels Festival in July. Picture: James Bass

© James Bass 2018

Great Yarmouth seafront is gearing up to welcome 15,000 motorcyclists as part of the two-day Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival in July.

Seastar Superbikes be running escorted Ducati ride-outs for those biking enthusiasts. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough CouncilSeastar Superbikes be running escorted Ducati ride-outs for those biking enthusiasts. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The event described as an "annual highlight" for petrolheads will create a spectacle along the Golden Mile while raising funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity.

The free festival, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, is organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council with sponsorship from individual seafront businesses, and the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area company.

In its fifth year, the festival is set to draw families and vehicle enthusiasts to the seafront for an action-packed weekend.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival and Motorcycle Takeover Day on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth in 2018. Picture: James Bass PhotographyGreat Yarmouth Wheels Festival and Motorcycle Takeover Day on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth in 2018. Picture: James Bass Photography

This year's expanded event will see a larger area of the seafront lined with even more prestige, classic and bespoke cars, large commercial vehicles and other special activities and entertainment.

The big headline attractions and further details will be announced over the coming weeks.

A highlight will be on the Saturday, when an estimated 15,000 motorcyclists are set to visit the festival, arriving from 10am for On the Throttle's  Great Yarmouth Motorcycle Take Over.

The Great Yarmouth Wheels festival Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Great Yarmouth Wheels festival Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Then on the Sunday afternoon, the Centre 81 Classic Car and Bike Rally will parade along the seafront for judging by the mayor at the Sea Life Centre Gardens.

The borough council has again worked closely with Norfolk County Council and other partners to reduce the impact on other road users, while still capturing the huge economic benefits that thousands of extra visitors bring.

The Great Yarmouth Wheels festival Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Great Yarmouth Wheels festival Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Motorcyclists planning to access and park within the festival site along the Golden Mile are asked to make a voluntary donation of £2 per bike, which will go towards the running of the festival and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Bikers are encouraged to make their donation online in advance to get a fast lane entry sticker for parking via www.gywheelsfestival.co.uk.

One of the most anticipated motorcycle attractions on Saturday will be Seastar Superbikes, who will be bringing the Ducati and Kawasaki Norwich Roadshow and will be located close to the Sealife Centre Gardens.

They will also be running escorted Ducati ride-outs for those who pre-book by calling 01508 471919 or emailing sales@seastarsuperbikes.co.uk.

