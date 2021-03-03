Published: 6:08 PM March 3, 2021

Xavier Oates completed a 10k run from Taverham to Hellesdon and back in aid of Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity - Credit: Submitted

An eight-year-old boy decided to support the NHS by completing a 10k walk this week.

Xavier Oates walked from his home in Taverham to Hellesdon and back on Tuesday in aid of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity.

Having decided to take on the challenge on Sunday, Xavier was walking for more than two-and-a-quarter hours. He has already raised more than £800.

Xavier Oates is pictured wearing a vest he was sent for his 10k by the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity, as well as his medal from I Challenge Myself - Credit: Submitted

During the walk, he was also able to drop off a present for his nanny, Sharon Owen, for her 51st birthday as she lives in Hellesdon.

Xavier's mum Chloe Oates said: "He is quite a sensitive little boy, and because of Covid he just wanted to help. Throughout the last year, he has not been able to see friends and wanted to do something to make people happy.

"Surprisingly, he ran and danced most of the way as he was so excited about the money being raised for the cause."

The Drayton Junior School pupil was inspired by the I Challenge Myself website, which was created as a virtual medal company for wellness and fitness challenges in July 2020.

He has received donations from teachers and parents at his school, helping him to easily surpass his initial fundraising target of £150. Xavier's friends also created banners and a balloon display for him after the walk had been completed.

Xavier Oates at the end of his 10k walk in aid of Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity - Credit: Submitted

Mrs Oates said: "He often hears about the Covid death rates on the news and we try to be quite open with him. He understands what is going on and he likes to have an answer for things.

"He supports animals from WWF (The World Wide Fund for Nature) and recently turned vegetarian to help the environment. For the walk, I asked him how much he wanted to raise and he said £50. After I set it to £150, he has raised £820 so far."

Xavier, who has asthma, had been on plenty of little family walks throughout the pandemic, but there was no proper training for his 10k challenge.

Mrs Oates said her son was feeling very tired on Wednesday following the walk.

To donate, visit Xavier's online crowdfunding page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Chloe-Oates1