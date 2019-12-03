Search

Town to get first Christmas lights switch on

PUBLISHED: 15:45 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 03 December 2019

Nell Cork, six, ready to try a chocolate Christmas tree waffle at the Wymondham Wynterfest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A town which has been calling for an official Christmas lights switch on will finally be granted its festive wish.

The Wymondham Wynterfest 2016. Carol singers. PHOTO: Nick ButcherThe Wymondham Wynterfest 2016. Carol singers. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Wynterfest is returning to Wymondham on Saturday, December 7, bringing the usual host of festive family fun, and a new addition to the event.

For the first time, the town will host an official lights switch on, illuminating all parts of the town with a Christmas parade, kicking off from The Arts Centre on Church Street at 3.30pm.

Carol singers will then gather at the town cross, to wrap up the ceremony.

Organised by the Wymondham Town Team, the event will also feature a Santa's grotto in Whaston's Court, a fun fair, food and drink stalls and real life reindeer.

Festivities will begin at noon, with programmes available from a host of local shops and cafes.

