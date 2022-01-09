Young Farmers' panto will help spinal injury charity

Wymondham Young Farmers' Club's annual panto will raise money for the Spinal Injuries Association - Credit: Norfolk YFC

Wymondham Young Farmers' Club (YFC) is preparing to raise the curtain on its 57th annual pantomime to help a charitable cause.

The performances of Peter Pan at Wymondham Central Hall will begin on January 12, and run until January 15.

This year the club is raising money for the Spinal Injuries Association, which offers support to people who have sustained a spinal cord injury.

Norfolk YFC press officer Lucy Bean said: "There will be lots of fun and laughter so please do come along and support our club and this amazing charity."

Tickets can be brought either via Sue Palmer on 01603 759545, at Reeves of Wymondham, or online at wyf.lite.events.