Reindeer, samba and Santa appear at Wymondham Wynterfest
PUBLISHED: 08:59 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:13 03 December 2018
Wymondham Town Team celebrated the start of December with its third annual Wynterfest on Saturday.
Featuring carol singing, nativity scenes, Santa’s Grotto, and a Christmas tree festival, it also included live reindeer, funded by a consortium of town retailers, and a Made in Wymondham market.
Made in Wymondham is a Town Team initiative designed to let residents who are talented at crafts or bakery but do not have a business to showcase their products.
Fran Young, Town Team member, said: “Wynterfest was amazing. It was really good, despite the weather lots and lots of people came and I was really pleased about that.”
“We have been organising this since about February last year, and we are already planning next year!”
Although there was no lights switch on event, volunteers from across the town co-ordinated by Doug Hodges put up lights in the town centre, which were turned on on Thursday ahead of the festival.
Wynterfest also featured performers, including the Ukelele Elves, classical due Hayley Moss and Ben Lake, and the Norwich Samba Band.