Legendary Christmas lights to dazzle for 15th year

The roundabout on Wood Avens Way in Wymondham. Picture: Jason brown Archant

A group of neighbours are preparing to once again dazzle festive fans with their legendary round about Christmas display.

Residents of the Wood Avens Way roundabout, Wymondham, will adorn their homes with lights, reindeers, glowing penguins and lasers to raise money for local cancer charity, Star throwers.

Thirteen houses will take part in the 2018 display with two new families making their debut in the fifteen year tradition.

The neighbours are hoping to smash last year’s £2,300 fundraising record and said this years goal is particularly important as a fellow resident, diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, is currently being supported by Star throwers.

Lights will be switched on around 5pm on Sunday, November 25, with carol singers performing on the roundabout on Saturday, December 22 and a live organ performance on Christmas Eve.

You can support the campaign by donating here.