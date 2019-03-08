Protesters demand disabled access at train station

Protesters demanding disabled access have gathered at their local train station.

Protesters at Wymondham Train Station demanded action on step free access to platform two. Photo: Submitted Protesters at Wymondham Train Station demanded action on step free access to platform two. Photo: Submitted

More than 30 protesters descended on Wymondham Train Station on Saturday morning, calling on train company Greater Anglia to build step free access to the station's Cambridge bound platform.

Wheelchair users, cyclists and parents with buggies were amoung protesters.

Mother of two, Kayleigh Sexton, attended the demonstration with her daughter, and said: "I'd love to use the train more but I tried it once and had to rely on other passengers to help carry our baby buggy over. It was an absolute nightmare. The train would be lovely, nice and warm and better than the bus but we just can't do it".

Last week South Norfolk Council and Greater Anglia announced they would submit seperate funding bids, and hoped to secure a total of £50,000 for the project.